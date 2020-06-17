Clarion County Seeking $3.4 Million COVID-19 Grant

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners and staff were busy on Tuesday morning preparing final touches for a $3.4 million grant application for a DCED-COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.

(The photo above is archived from an earlier meeting prior to COVID-19 Pandemic.)

Commissioners discussed the grant preparation at Tuesday morning’s work session, noting that only certain work or items will qualify for use by the grant funds. However, there is a wide swath of permissible projects – such as boosting broadband communication in light of the need for faster broadband for education, businesses, and health care in conjunction with the expanding needs in this area as the result of COVID-19.

Delta Development is assisting Clarion County in the preparation of the grant and should have a better idea of qualifying projects for the grant. Employees Mindy Frampton, Rose Logue, and Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley were working on grant preparation. The grant could also cover some items purchased on March 1 and in the future.

Communication is another area for consideration that may qualify, such as 9-1-1 towers replaced and repaired after March 1. The grant was due to be submitted on Wednesday.

While the Commissioners cannot take action at work sessions, they will be considering three requests from the Hotel Tax Committee (HTC).

The HTC is requesting $25,000.00 for a capital project for of the bridge that the Redbank Valley Trails Association at the mile 19 trail gap to fix the final portion that was washed out in last year’s flood. HTC recorded a split vote on the action, and it was not clear if such a project was allowed under state guidelines.

Another HTC request is $1,000.00 to help fund a Delta Development study for the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, Clarion Chamber, and the Clarion SBDC to create an economic recovery plan. The request would be related to increasing tourism.

The third HTC request is for an additional $5,000.00 for more digital ads marketing Clarion County. The request is for a second phase to the previous approval of ads for $4,980.00. The ads would be updated and likely follow the same approach as the first group of ads, according to Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

Commissioners will consider the approval of multiple lease renewals at the Human Services Building and various contract renewals on behalf of the Department of Human Services.

Commissioners also announced the cancellation of the annual Clarion County Veteran’s Memorial Picnic for 2020.

Share Ride Rates will increase July 1, according to correspondence. Distance in miles and new rates per mile are: 0–2.99 $23.05; 3-4.99 $29.55; 5-9.99 $36; 10-14.99 $42.50; 15-19.99 $48.95; 20 and over $53.35.

