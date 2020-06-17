Clarion Man Accused of Shoving Woman into Dresser During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing assault charges for allegedly shoving a woman into a dresser during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Isaac Warren Mason.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:56 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Avenue for a report of a physical domestic altercation.

The Office of Emergency Services notified police that the intoxicated actor was threatening to kill people. Officer Foust then requested that Clarion University Police be dispatched to assist at the scene, the complaint states.

At the scene, a known female reported that Isaac Warren Mason was intoxicated and had “lost it” after being stopped from consuming more alcohol, the complaint indicates.

Officer Foust then proceeded upstairs, where Mason was in a bedroom. Mason was unsteady on his feet and had a minor cut on one of his fingers. The known female explained that when Mason became upset about not being able to obtain more alcohol, he had hurt his sister, according to the complaint.

The victim, who was crying, stated her brother, Mason, had assaulted her. She stated that he called her a “snitch,” grabbed her phone from her, then shoved her into a dresser, the complaint states.

A large recent red mark on the victim’s back was observed, which she stated was caused by being shoved into the dresser. A known male at the scene also witnessed the altercation and agreed that Mason had shoved the victim into a dresser, the complaint indicates.

The victim’s finger was bleeding and had torn skin. She stated the injury occurred during the alleged assault, according to the complaint.

Mason was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:20 a.m. on June 14, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

