Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department to Host 2nd Annual Poker Run on September 19

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

10670196_10152391435994080_8620784640066502868_nCLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an Inaugural Poker Run event on Saturday, September 19.

Sign up will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the fire hall, located at 501 Emlenton Street, in Clintonville. “First bike out” will be at 11:00 a.m. and last bike out will be at noon.

The cost is $20.00 for a single bike, $30.00 for a bike with a second rider, and $20.00 per automobile.

The approximately 100-mile country ride will pass through Cook Forest and include five stops. Payouts will be awarded for high hand, low hand, worst hand, and furthest rider. Food and music will also be provided.

Dinner and music begin at 5:00 p.m.

For further information, please contact Matthew McCoy at 724-372-3071 or Grant Rea at 724-992-8493.


