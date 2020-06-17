Dale Edsel Williams, 93, a resident of Elmwood Gardens, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Born in Moon Twp., Pa., September 12, 1926, he was a son of the late Joseph and Nora (Wright) Williams.

Dale served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was awarded the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was a design draftsman at G.E. Transportation after attending Tri-State University in Indiana. He was a member and Deacon at Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed hunting fishing and sports, and coached softball. He was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 72. At Cranberry High School he played basketball and baseball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan nee Blossom; siblings, Kendrick, Clair, Charles, Ronald, and Phoebe Williams; and his granddaughter, Michelle Ann Williams.

He is survived by his children, Donald J. Williams, wife Judith, and Traci D. Sitter, husband Daniel, all of Erie; his brother, Paul Williams, wife Jean, of Greenville, Pa.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Sitter, wife Miranda, Stephanie Shollenberger, husband Marlay, Dale J. Williams, wife Valerie, Allisyn Williams, Brittany Williams and boyfriend Andy Morgenstern; great-grandchildren, Riley, Benjamin, Lillian Joan, Patton, Walker and Maxwell.

Due to current restrictions, services for Dale, with Rev. Dave Edmunds and Rev. Harry Johns will be private. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave., Erie, PA 16508.

