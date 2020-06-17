Debra S. Snyder, 65, a resident of Conway Road, Utica, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at AristaCare at Park Avenue in Meadville, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born May 28, 1955 in Grove City, a beloved daughter of the late: Zane McGill and Sandra Feltenberger Aikins.

Debra was happiest as a homemaker and devoted mother, and grandmother to her family. She was a talented seamstress, and enjoyed crocheting, having made many items for them throughout the years.

Debra is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. Manski and her husband, Norman of Polk; and by a grandson, Jacob B. Butterbaugh. Also surviving is Debra’s longtime companion and fiancé, Roger L. King of Utica.

Additionally surviving are her brothers and sisters: Mark Page of Utica; Craig Choffel and his wife, Monica of Ogden, Utah; Richard Beggs, Jr., of Florida; Tamara Scheffer of Franklin; Sherri Choffel and her companion, Jerry McFall of Franklin; Melissa Rector and her companion, Rod Stover of Franklin; Trina Knox and her husband, Marc of Franklin; Zane McGill, III and his wife, Cindy of Utica; Mike McGill and his wife, Andrea of Utica; and Pam Greenlee and her husband, Tom of Cochranton; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and by an infant son, Alan L. Snyder, Jr.

A memorial service to celebrate Debra’s life is being planned for a later time by her family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

