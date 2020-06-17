Dept. of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 335 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 79,818

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 17, that there are 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,818. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,319 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 43 new deaths.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 629 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/17/20 – 335

6/16/20 – 362

6/15/20 – 323

6/14/20 – 336

6/13/20 – 463

6/12/20 – 686

6/11/20 – 467

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 68 0 68 5 Butler 260 3 263 13 Clarion 31 0 31 2 Clearfield 57 0 57 0 Crawford 35 0 35 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 95 0 95 5 Jefferson 19 0 19 1 McKean 13 0 13 1 Mercer 117 0 117 6 Venango 17 0 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0





There are 533,013 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,774 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,966 cases among employees, for a total of 19,740 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,331 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,060 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, June 15:

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.