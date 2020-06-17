Sidewalk Seating Coming to Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – On Tuesday, Clarion Borough Council approved a request from Clarion River Brewing Co. for the use of the sidewalk in front of their building for outdoor seating.

The council unanimously approved the request from CRBC to place tables on the sidewalk in front of their building at 600-604 Main Street, with several stipulations.

The tables will not be permitted to extend beyond six feet from the front of the building and 36 inches of sidewalk clearance must be maintained for public use. The tables and chairs must be taken in each night, and the doorways to the restaurant must remain unobstructed.

The hours of operation will be daily between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. with no alcoholic beverages being served before noon on Sunday.

CRBC is also required to have an approval of the extension of their liquor license granted by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) and provide a copy to the borough. In addition, CRBC is required to provide an insurance certificate naming the borough as an additional insured each year the seating is in operation.

No umbrellas or tables will be permitted along the side of the building along 6th Avenue.

Council member Rachel Roberts noted that any other businesses on Main Street who wish to place tables or seating on the sidewalk are asked to submit a written request with their proposal and then set up a meeting with the housing and zoning committee.

Clarion Borough Pool Not Opening

“The council regrets to inform the community that the borough will not be opening the pool for the 2020 season,” Council member Rachel Roberts stated at the meeting.

“We have worked with the YMCA to prepare for the opening, but we have found that due to COVID-19 restrictions, along with a shortage of lifeguards, has made it impossible for this pool season. We’re very saddened by this, but it just is not feasible at this time.”

Other Business

In other business, the council approved the following activities for inclusion in the Clarion County 2020 CDBG-CV (CARES Act) Application: procurement of personal protective equipment for the Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 and Borough facilities, and assistance for Clarion Borough businesses in responding to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The allotment is approximately $64,000.00.

