Former St. Michael School Principal Sister Anne McGreevy Passes Away

Sister Anne McGreevy, OSB, 88, died unexpectedly but peacefully, on June 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s East-Gallagher Center, where she had been a resident since late March.

Sister Anne was one of twelve children born to Donald and Marie (Russell) McGreevy. She entered the Benedictine Sisters of Erie from St. Stephen Parish, Oil City, PA and in 1950 she made her first vows; her final profession followed in 1953. Having marked the milestones of 25, 50 and 60 years of religious life, Sister Anne would have celebrated 70 years of monastic profession in August.

Holding a B.S. in Education from Mercyhurst College and M.Ed., with a concentration in administration and supervision, from St. John College (Cleveland), Sister Anne ministered in elementary education as a teacher and administrator. In the Diocese of Erie Sister Anne served as teacher (9 years) and school principal (18 years): St. Mary, Erie; St. Joseph and Sacred Heart, Sharon; St. Michael, Fryburg; St. Gregory, North East; St. Stephen, Oil City.

Her ministry in administration continued for another 31 years: in the Diocese of Cleveland at All Saints of St. John Vianney, Wycliffe, OH (10 years) and St. Ann, Cleveland Heights (11 years); in the Diocese of Arlington, VA at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Vienna, VA (10 years). During her 58 years in elementary education Sister Anne was also involved in a number of diocesan committees and various task forces in which she was able to use her expertise in support of Catholic Education.

In 2008, after retiring from the ministry of education, Sister Anne became the Director of Housekeeping Projects at Mount St. Benedict Monastery. She had an eye for beauty and was attentive to detail. In 2013, when failing health became a reality, Sister Anne remained strong in spirit and continued to dedicate herself to doing all things well and with great care. She was a faithful monastic and took joy in seeking God in community and responding through the ministry of prayer and presence until her death.

In addition to her parents, Sister Anne was preceded in death by her siblings: Rita Lee, John McGreevy, Kathryn Eileen Hynes, Mary Gureczney, Donald McGreevy, Jr., and Thomas McGreevy. She is survived by her Benedictine community, which includes her sister, Sister Patricia McGreevy, OSB; her other siblings: Teresa McGreevy, Margaret Hinchman, Joseph McGreevy, and Florence McGreevy; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A memorial mass will be announced and celebrated at a future date at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery. A private interment will be held at Trinity Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, Pennsylvania 16511.

Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is in charge of the arrangements.

