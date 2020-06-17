 

Hunting Licenses to Go on Sale Starting June 22

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Tom McConnellCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hunting licenses will go on sale on Monday, June 22, in the state of Pennsylvania.

The first day that the treasurer’s offices in PA are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on Monday, July 13. 

This year again, PA residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 20, so please keep that in mind when you are getting ready to send for your Antlerless tags.  Remember, you must have your regular hunting license before applying to get your Antlerless licenses.  Additionally, first-round unsold/bonus tags will be available on Monday, August 3, and the second round will be available on Monday, August 17.

Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.90 for residents and $101.90 for non-residents.  The same goes for Antlerless licenses at $6.90 for residents and $26.90 for non-residents. 

Make your check payable to Tom McConnell, Clarion County Treasurer.  Please be sure to fill in your three WMU choices on your doe license application, use the envelope provided to you, and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main Street, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming hunting season this year, and we have an experienced team in the Clarion County Treasurer’s office to assist you in purchasing your hunting licenses quickly,” said Treasurer Tom McConnell.

“If you have any questions about this process or anything else, please do not hesitate to contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us.”


