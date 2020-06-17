 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Keystone SMILES Returns to West Forest With Pedal Bikes, New Helmets

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

wf bikes 2TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – The first and second graders at West Forest Elementary had an opportunity to ride pedal bikes and learn the basic rules of the road.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Evelyn Lesko and Abrielle Summerville.)

Each student was fitted with a new bike helmet to use all summer.

Lillian Bawden, Isabella Naser, Reid Gibson, Mary Lesko, and Nathan Beach.

Keystone SMILES, of Knox, came to the school and set up an obstacle course with road signs, crosswalks, pedestrians, and other bike riders. The students are first fitted with a bike helmet, then given a brief lesson about road signs, and then directions to riding the pedal bike and the course. The best part of the event is to ride on the obstacle course and follow the road signs. There are three paths the children can follow to learn the different signs.

Cole Dunkel and Lily Beach.

The children learned to stop, yield, merge, and to be aware of others riding. The students needed to watch for others stopping ahead of them or riding faster or slower than them on the course.

The students were so excited to be outside and the opportunity to learn a new skill. They were very thankful to have a new helmet.

Each year Keystone SMILES provides this activity for the students.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc.

