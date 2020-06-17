Land Purchased for Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park Project

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A major step forward in the Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park project was announced at the borough council meeting on Tuesday evening.

(Photo courtesy of Google)

“I’m pleased to announce tonight that we have signed, on behalf of the 15-member board of directors of the Blueprint Communities, an agreement of sale for the property on Second Avenue,” council member Brenda Sanders-Dede stated.

The agreement is between the Second Avenue Development Corporation and the Blueprint Corporation for the purchase of the land for the development of a neighborhood park on Second Avenue.

The purchase is a major step forward for the project, which has been in the works since borough resident Janice Horn began developing a plan to fund the creation of additional parks in the borough nearly two years ago.

“Thanks to the hard work of Janice Horn, where the majority of the money is coming from, and we would also give credit to the Miles Brothers for contributing the initial $10,000.00 that was needed as escrow for setting up the purchase.”

According to Sanders-Dede, the purchase price of the parcel of land, which is around two and a half acres of land located on Second Avenue across from the Clarion Cemetery, is $153,000.00, and the majority of the money is coming from Janice Horn, with a pledge from one of the sellers for a donation of $30,000.00, plus the $10,000.00 from the Miles Brothers.

Sanders-Dede noted a 3D presentation of plans for the park has been created, and the Blueprint committee is hoping to make the presentation available online in the near future.

The plans for the park include a water feature, a skating rink, tennis courts, basketball courts, a walking area, a seating area, a small building for restrooms and water fountains, among other amenities.

Sanders-Dede also noted that while the purchase of the land is a big step forward for the project, there is still a lot of work ahead, and more money will need to be raised to finish the project. She stated that the Blueprint Communities Project will be working on grant applications but will also be looking at soliciting donations for the project, as well.

