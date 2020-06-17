Man Accused of Assault, Robbery in Clarion Faces Plea Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing is scheduled for today for a case against a South Carolina man accused of assault and robbery in Clarion Township.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Robert Caleb Weick, of Abbeville, South Carolina, is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17.

He faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2



– Robbery-Inflict Threaten Imminent Bodily Injury, Felony 2– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Weick is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Needham, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, learned of a robbery and assault involving a firearm that occurred sometime in March 2019 during an active drug delivery investigation involving the victim of the robbery.

On May 8, Trooper Needham obtained a felony warrant for the victim for a previous drug delivery case, and during the course of an interview, the victim disclosed that he had been assaulted at gunpoint at a residence on South 4th Avenue in Clarion by two known individuals. The victim alleged he was struck on the head with his own pistol by Robert Caleb Weick and 21-year-old Mario Andres Marquez of Aiken, South Carolina, held him at gunpoint.

According to the complaint, the pistol was then stolen from the victim but had never been reported.

At the same time that this incident came to Trooper Needham’s attention, Chief William Peck IV and a member of Troop C Vice Unit were conducting separate drug investigations involving Marquez, who was arrested on April 22 for numerous felony charges, including a stolen vehicle and drug and gun violations.

The complaint notes a search executed at Marquez’s residence on Robinwood Drive in Clarion found a gun sales receipt and other personal documents belonging to the victim.

Weick was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7.

Marquez was sentenced to up to eight years in state prison on related charges on December 4, 2019.

According to court documents, Weick is also scheduled to stand for plea hearings in front of Judge Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, July 1, on simple assault and vandalism charges from two separate incidents at the Clarion County Jail.

