Police Release Details on Two Local People Injured in Fisher Road Crash

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of two local people injured in a crash that occurred on Fisher Road earlier this month.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to 1261 Fisher Road just west of Seven Hills Road in Clarion Township around 6:03 p.m. on June 9 for a one-vehicle accident.

Police say the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo – 32-year-old Channing A. Glenn, of Sigel – suffered injuries of unknown severity. Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service transported him to Clarion Hospital.

Glenn’s passenger – 30-year-old Kayla M. Wilson, of Clarion – suffered suspected minor injuries; however, she refused transport, according to police.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Leadbetter Towing also assisted at the scene.

Glenn was cited for a speed violation.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

