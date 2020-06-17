Russell U. Swartz, 69, of Corsica, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on July 8, 1950 in Clarion Township; son of the late Gene and Dorthea Shilling Swartz.

Russell graduated from Clarion Limestone High School. He was a member of the Brookville Fraternal Order of Eagles #983. Russell enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog: Ben.

He is survived by his daughter: Shelly R. Swartz of Pittsburgh; his son: Scott U. Swartz and his wife, Rochelle, of Strattanville; and two grandchildren: Madison M. Swartz and Tyler P. Swartz, both of Strattanville.

Russell is also survived by his two sisters: Linda Bailey and her husband, Harold, of Roaring Spring and Ellen Swartz of Clarion; his brother: Tom Swartz and his wife, Sandi, of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

