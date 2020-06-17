Say What?!: Bear Beats the Heat in California Home’s Backyard Pool

CLAREMONT, Ca. – A California homeowner snapped a photo of a bear spotted beating the heat with a dip in the home’s backyard pool.

The Claremont resident snapped a photo Sunday showing the bear lounging in the pool behind the house on Montana Lane.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.