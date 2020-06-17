 

SPONSORED: Celebrate Dad by Joining Wanango Country Club for a Grill & Chill on the Porch

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Wanango-Chill-and-GrillRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 21st, and Wanango Country Club will be hosting a Grill & Chill on their porch.

Outdoor or Indoor Seatings from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $19.99 – Adult
$9.99 – Children ages 5 – 12

Children 4 and under are free
Plus 6% PA Sales Tax, Gratuity Appreciated

Menu:

  • Hot Sausage
  • BBQ Chicken
  • Shrimp Skewers
  • Hamburgers/Cheeseburgers
  • Seasoned Potato Wedges
  • Pasta Salad
  • Greens Salad
  • Cole Slaw
  • Homemade Pineapple Upside-down Cake
  • Cookies

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Reservations Required, Please call 814-676-8133 Option #3 or email wanangocountryclubevents@gmail.com.

wanango golf bag
While you are there, you can also find the perfect Father’s Day gift. Wanango Country Club’s Pro Shop is your one-stop shop for Father’s Day gift ideas, if you’ve got a pop who loves to golf.

Score a hole-in-one and give dad the golf accessories he needs! Their Pro Shop is stocked with polo shirts, golf shorts, hats, gloves, golf shoes, golf balls, bags, clubs, and more.

wanango pro shop

wanango golf spikes

wanango golf clubs

How about a Social Membership? Contact Wanango Country Club today for more information on their Social Membership.

Memberships are limited and filling up quickly!

Call 814-676-8133 option #1

Gift Certificates are also available.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Wanango Country Club 1

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.


