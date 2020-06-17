 

SPONSORED: Come One! Come All! to Faller’s Carnival Days!

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Carnival DaysCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Come One! Come All! to Faller’s Furniture Carnival Days beginning Thursday, June 18!

WIN BIG with Skee Ball!

Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

Anyone with concerns of shopping during the regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.

In attempt to follow the new CDC protocols and to keep both customers and Faller’s staff safe, here are some guidelines:

1) Upon entry to the store, please use the hand sanitizer provided;
2) Please wear a face mask during your entire visit; and
3) Please practice social distancing.

For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.


