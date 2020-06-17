St. Joseph Church Scales Back 81st Annual 4th of July Event

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – In order to protect the health and safety of guests and volunteers due to COVID-19 and in compliance with state-mandated regulations, the 81st annual St. Joseph 4th of July Celebration will be scaled back to include only online and mail-based activities for 2020.

“Even though Clarion County is in the ‘green phase,’ we’re still limited to a maximum of 250 people per event” said 4th of July Committee member Rob Gatesman. “We have nearly 300 volunteers alone on that day, and that puts us over the limit already.”

Despite the circumstances, organizers will not let eighty years of tradition pass without a celebration, even if it is reduced. The committee is planning three large drawings, as well as an online quilt auction and sale.

The drawings include the Grand Prize drawing worth over $10,000.00 in cash and prizes; the Rosary Society’s traditional drawing featuring a handmade quilt and prizes donated by local businesses; and a Mega 50-50 drawing. All drawings will be live-streamed on July 4 at 4:00 p.m.

The online quilt auction and sale is planned to open in mid-June and will continue until noon on July 4. Sixteen handmade quilts will be featured.

The Liberty 5K will be held either virtually or live at a later date, pending health and safety precautions.

Proceeds from these activities benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” Gatesman continued. “When you’ve enjoyed chicken and homemade noodles on July 4 for four generations, it’s tough not to celebrate face-to-face.

“But, we look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2021.”

Raffle tickets are available to members of the community and can be purchased online or requested by phoning the parish office at 814-226-7288 or emailing stjoseph4thofjuly@gmail.com.

For more information on the drawings and to access the auction and sale, visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook, or call 814-226-7288.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.