Stanley R. Rodgers, 65, of Otter St. Franklin, PA, died unexpectedly, Monday June 15, 2020 at his home.

Born January 7, 1955 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of Carol Robertson and the late John Rodgers.

Stanley attended Franklin Schools. He had served in the United States Army.

Stanley was married to the former Donna Foster and she preceded him in death on July 11, 2017. He had worked as a master carpenter with the carpenters union for many years, and had also worked on oil rigs off shore.

Stan was a traveler, loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking and camping. He was a family man and always told his family he loved them all with his heart, body and soul.

He leaves behind, his mother Carol Robertson of Franklin; his daughter, Jessica Lee Rodgers and her companion Allyn Lawrence of Franklin; four sisters and a brother, Kimberlee Fornof & her husband Richard of Oil City, Jeannetta Shoup of Pittsburgh, Tammy Baker & her husband Jeff of NC, Caryn Fuchs & her husband Tony of New Castle, and Kevin Shoup & his wife Penny of Polk; a sister-in-law, Karen Norman of MS; nieces and nephews, Brad Fornof, Stephen Fornof, Jonathan Wrhen & his wife Erica, Christine Fornof & her husband Fred Lindsey, and Lynnsy Pauline & her husband Jamie; great-nieces and -nephews, Noah & Isaiah Fornof, Travis Pauline, Nora Pauline, and Amanda, Aubry and Amber Bosarge.

In addition to his wife and father, Stan was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Foster, and a sister-in-law, Sherry Bosarge.

Friends will be received from 2-4 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held in the Funeral Home at 4:00 P.M,

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300 Jacksonville, Fl 32256.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

With COVID-19, visitors to the funeral home are asked to wear a face mask.

