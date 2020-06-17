State Police Calls: Theft, Harassment Incidents, Criminal Mischief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft in Ashland Township

Clarion-based State Police received a report on June 12 of a Poulan Pro 44 CC chainsaw, valued at $154.99, that was stolen from a location on Whitehill Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County, sometime between May 16 and June 12.

Harassment in Hawthorne Borough

Around 6:06 p.m. on June 14, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a known female sending threatening messages to a known 28-year-old female victim from Hawthorne.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic disputed at a location on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township around 9:47 pm. on June 7.

Police say through investigation, it was determined that a verbal altercation between a 39-year-old Clarion woman and a known 38-year-old male victim from Clarion became physical.

According to police, the woman was cited for harassment.

The name of the woman was not released.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

Around 9:27 a.m. on June 15, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Perkins Road in Monroe Township for a report of criminal mischief.

According to police, the general manager reported two tenants had spent the night and left in the morning, and the male tenant was discovered on video spray painting “RIOT” on the mailbox post. There were also four other locations inside the hotel that he reportedly spray painted, including two spots in the room where the tenants spent the night.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

