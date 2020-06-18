‘Wildlife on Wifi’ to Continue Connecting Pennsylvanians to Wildlife

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Game Commission is extending its Wildlife on WiFi virtual learning campaign.

The campaign was originally launched to provide parents, youth, and educators with at-home wildlife-education resources during the academic year school closures.

While schools are out for the summer, the need for virtual learning opportunities remains and the Game Commission is committed to connecting Pennsylvania residents to wildlife no matter where they are.

In addition to the campaign’s extension, Wildlife on WiFi (WoW) resources, such as virtual field trips, will now also be offered to adult groups in at-risk communities and new virtual education events will be offered to the general public.

WoW connects Pennsylvania residents to wildlife across three pillars, each with engagement opportunities tailored for different age levels, audiences and content format.

The Wildlife on WiFi remote learning hub offers dozens of home-based wildlife lessons and activities, nature-themed storybook readings, conservation-science videos, and livestream wildlife webcams. The hub is updated regularly with new activities.

Regular social engagement activities on the Game Commission’s Facebook page. These include popular “Wildlife Challenges” to engage the Game Commission’s online community with fun, educational content.

Virtual field trips for youth and school groups, as well as general audience virtual events such as “From the Field.” This segment allows audience members to engage with a biologist live while watching pre-recorded wildlife-science surveys and other conservation-management practices.The premiere “From the Field” segment to take place on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:30 a.m. will focus on barn owls and American kestrels. To register for the event, please click here – or contact wildlifeonwifi@pa.gov to learn more about Wildlife on WiFi and schedule a virtual field trip.This summer the focus of Wildlife on WiFi’s virtual field trips, social-media engagement activities, and new lessons will be under three themes:

All About Pollinators : What is a pollinator and what can you do to help them thrive? Discover why pollinators play a vital role in ensuring healthy and vibrant habitat for our state’s wildlife!

: What is a pollinator and what can you do to help them thrive? Discover why pollinators play a vital role in ensuring healthy and vibrant habitat for our state’s wildlife! 125th Anniversary of the Game Commission : Did you know the Game Commission was founded in 1895 around the time electricity first became available in U.S. cities? What did the world of Pennsylvania wildlife look like then and how has it changed? Learn about the Game Commission’s history, mission and current conservation practices.

: Did you know the Game Commission was founded in 1895 around the time electricity first became available in U.S. cities? What did the world of Pennsylvania wildlife look like then and how has it changed? Learn about the Game Commission’s history, mission and current conservation practices. Pennsylvania BIG Mammals: Pennsylvania is home to some BIG mammals. This summer the Game Commission is highlighting one of our state’s biggest: Rocky Mountain Elk. Explore why there are Rocky Mountain Elk in Pennsylvania and what our state’s biologists are doing to make sure they thrive.

To check out WoW, go to www.pgc.pa.gov and select “At Home Learning” under Quick Clicks. To schedule a WoW virtual field trip or inquire about any of the Game Commission’s educational resources, please contact wildlifeonwifi@pa.gov.

