A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

