Bonnie Green, 56, a resident of Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her beloved husband; daughter, Heidi; and sister-in-law, Deb by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born August 1, 1963 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of Mary VanCise Ritchey and the late: James Ritchey.

Bonnie was a 1981 graduate of Franklin High School.

She was always happiest as a homemaker and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister to her family. She was an ardent gardener, who loved tending the flowers and plants in and around her home. Bonnie especially loved all of her animals, and they always unconditionally loved her.

Bonnie was married August 16, 2010 to Donovan C. Green, Jr., who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by four daughters: Heidi Cheers; Jodi Simanteris; and twin daughters: Madison and Autumn Held, all of Franklin; in addition to her beloved mother, Mary VanCise Ritchey Girty of Franklin; two brothers: Ron Ritchey of Franklin; and Bill Jock of Alabama; a sister, Marlene Snyder of Franklin; and by a granddaughter.

Also surviving are two step-children; four step-grandchildren; six nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and nephews; extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

