Case Moves Forward Against Clarion Man Charged With Fleeing, DUI Following High-Speed Chase

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Clarion man who reportedly led police on a high speed chase in Highland Township while driving under the influence of alcohol moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 30-year-old Schown Gregory Doss, of Clarion, were waived for court on Tuesday, June 16:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor



– Fail To Keep Right, Summary (three counts)– Drive Wrong Way, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (three counts)– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary (two counts)– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary (two counts)– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, Doss remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 7.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:18 a.m. on June 7, troopers from Clarion-based State Police were conducting a routine patrol in Clarion Borough when they observed a black sedan traveling east on Grant Street, a one-way street that travels west.

The troopers circled around and then also observed the same vehicle making a wide turn onto North 4th Avenue, traveling into the opposing lane of traffic. The vehicle then failed to stop at a stop sign, and the troopers activated their emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.

According to the complaint, the vehicle, later discovered to be a black 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, then quickly accelerated and continued north, then turned left onto Miola Road, failing to stop at a stop sign or use a left turn signal. The vehicle traveled north on Miola Road at a high rate of speed, making several lane violations, before turning left onto Bigley Road without using a turn signal. It then continued traveling at a high rate of speed, making more lane violations, before traveling off the roadway and crashing into a tree.

When police approached the vehicle, the driver reportedly exited and walked toward them while staggering and stumbling, the complaint states.

The driver, later identified as Schown Gregory Doss, reportedly admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and stated he was “drunk.” The troopers noted he had a strong smell of alcohol around him, and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to the complaint.

Doss agreed to take a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), which displayed positive results. He was then placed into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Doss was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

