Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars

Thursday, June 18, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These chocolaty bars make a quick dessert for your next outing!

Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars

Ingredients

1 – regular size package German chocolate cake mix

1/3 cup canola oil
1 large egg

Filling:

1 – 8 oz. package reduced-fat cream cheese
1/3 cup sugar
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Combine cake mix, oil and egg; mix until blended. Reserve one cup mixture for topping. Press remaining mixture into a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake until set, 10 to 12 minutes.

~For filling, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg. Spread over crust. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and reserved topping.

~Bake until set, 18 to 20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.


