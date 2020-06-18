Featured Local Job: Secondary Education Math Teacher

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Secondary Education Math Teacher at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

Essential Functions:

Employ a wide variety of instructional methods, behavioral tools, and materials that are most appropriate for meeting standard operating procedures and educational objectives that are outlined in the school curriculum

Create a classroom environment that is conducive to learning and appropriate to the clients’ maturity

Create and maintain accurate client/administrative documents such as daily attendance and grade books; summarize achievements in reports for assigned clients including attendance and behavior

Develops daily lesson plans and completes all required educational paperwork

Participate as an educational team member in coordination with the clients, staff, and school and represents the program in professional meetings, family meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements:

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field in subject matter that is utilized for teaching experience

State certification (public (level I or II) or private) in education

Other Requirements:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

