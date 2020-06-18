 

Forest Area Schools Announce 2019-2020 Awards

Thursday, June 18, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

forest schoolsFOREST CO., Pa. – East and West Forest Area High Schools have announced the 2020 award winners.

West Forest:

  • Valedictorian: Jennifer Lander
  • Salutatorian: Noah Burke
  • Salutatorian: Telford Kunselman III
  • National Honor Society:
    • Anna Culver
    • Nicola Gigliotti
    • Julian Gillenwater
    • Kathryn Johnston
    • Maylynn Mlakar
    • Hunter Turba
    • Jessica Wagner
    • Penny Wagner
    • Logan Carll
    • Darcie Maul
  • American Red Cross Scholarship: Belle Ralston
  • Titusville Moose #84 Scholarship: Morgan Miller
  • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334: Belle Ralston
  • Lions Club Academic Scholarship: Jennifer Lander
  • Lions Club Vocational Scholarship: Noah Burke
  • Haller’s Scholarship: Destiny Ginnery
  • The Hills in the Forest Scholarship: Kathryn Johnston
  • Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship: Morgan Miller
  • Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology: Maylynn Mlakar
  • Bausch and Lomb Science Award: Hunter Turba
  • Frederick Douglass and Susan B Anthony Humanities and Social Science Award: Jessica Wagner
  • George Eastman Young Leader Award: Penny Wagner
  • DAR Good Citizen Award: Daniel Schwab
  • Drama Club Awards:
    • Best Actor: Logan Niederriter
    • Best Supporting Actor: Jeff Bayle
    • Best Actress: Aaliyah Sumosky
    • Best Supporting Actress: Nautica Sharp
  • Sportsperson of the Year: Allen Johnston & Jennifer Lander
  • Athletes of the Year: Noah Burke & Jessica Wagner
  • Sports Boosters Scholarships: Noah Burke & Morgan Miller
  • Soccer Scholarship: Noah Burke

 

  • Presidential Excellence Silver Awards:

7th Grade:

  • Jaydon Smith
  • Kaylyn Beichner
  • Kiley Oliver

8th Grade:

  • Amber Guzzi
  • Hailey Greenlee

9th Grade:

  • Antonio Martinez

10th Grade:

  • Aaliyah Sumosky
  • Allen Johnston

11th Grade:

  • Brett Banks
  • Elliott Eisenman
  • Penny Wagner
  • Sabastian Campbell
  • Sabrina Meeks

12th Grade:

  • Chelsey Johnson
  • Destiny Ginnery
  • Jacob Flick
  • Mitchell McWilliams
  • Morgan Miller
  • Nicola Gigliotti
  • Selina Martinez
  • Thomas Fleming Jr.

 

  • Presidential Excellence Gold Awards:

7th Grade:

  • Amara Adkins
  • Colter Bayle
  • Dillon Isovitsch
  • Harley Ellenberger
  • Zachary Carll

8th Grade:

  • Faith Dietrich
  • Izabelle Flick
  • Jessica Culver
  • Jordon Kostenbauder
  • Katie Salsgiver
  • Tori Brown

9th Grade:

  • Jeffrey Bayle III
  • Logan Niederriter

10th Grade:

  • Darcie Maul
  • Logan Carll

11th Grade:

  • Anna Culver
  • Hunter Turba
  • Jessica Wagner
  • Maylynn Mlakar

12th Grade:

  • Belle Ralston
  • Jennifer Lander
  • Julian Gillenwater
  • Kathryn Johnston
  • Noah Burke
  • Telford Kunselman III

 

  • College Credits Earned:
    • Kathryn Johnston
    • Anna Culver
    • Hunter Turba
    • Jessica Wagner
    • Penny Wagner
    • Julian Gillenwater
    • Destiny Ginnery
    • Jennifer Lander
    • Telford Kunselman III
    • Morgan Miller
    • Belle Ralston
  • National Technology Honor Society: Penny Wagner & Dylan Saxton
  • List of Excellence Award Vo-Tech: Brett Banks
  • Russell M. Smith Scholarship: Belle Ralston & Morgan Miller

East Forest

  • Valedictorian:  Tessa Korchak
  • Salutatorian:  Luke Cussins
  • Lions Club Scholarship:Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins
  • English Award:Tessa Korchak
  • Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship:Tessa Korchak
  • Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship:  Luke Cussins
  • William E. Snyder Scholarship:Tessa Korchak
  • Veteran’s Club Scholarship:  Taylor Andrews
  • Alumni Scholarship:  Taylor Andrews, Tyler Bowen, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak, Cheyenna Swartz
  • Veteran’s Club Military Recognition: Jonathan Higgins
  • National Guard Military Recognition Award:  Jonathan Higgins
  • Military Service Recognition Award Blue Star Mothers: Jonathan Higgins
  • Sports Booster Scholarship Awards:  Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak
  • Xerox Award for Technology:Dominic Drake
  • KSAC Scholar Athletic Scholarship:  Tessa Korchak, Luke Cussins
  • Soccer Scholarship:  Luke Cussins
  • Male Athlete of the Year Award:  Cameron Whisner
  • Female Athlete of the Year Award:  Megan Clow
  • Male Sportsmanship Award:  Luke Cussins
  • Female Sportsmanship Award:  Taylor Andrews
  • Lenna Chips Award:  Luke Cussins
  • DAR Good Citizenship Award:  Taylor Andrews
  • Sen. Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award:   Tyler Bowen, Brandon Healy
  • Rochester NY Susan B. Anthony/Frederick Douglas Humanities Award:  Desaray Fox
  • East Forest Faculty Scholarship:  Taylor Andrews
  • Bausch & Lomb Science Award:  Corbin Micale
  • Excellence in Chemistry Award:  Desaray Fox
  • 19thAmendment Essay Contest Award:  Tessa Korchak
  • Holy Redeemer Parish Scholarship:  Tessa Korchak
  • National School Choral Award:  Taylor Andrews
  • John Phillip Sousa Band Award:  Tessa Korchak
  • ACS Mini Relay for Life Awards:  Taylor Andrews, Tyler Bowen, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak, Eoghan Montgomery, Taylor Oliver, Ryan Parrett, Daniel Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Jonathan Traugott, Londan Werts
  • Top 25 Academic Students: (1-25)  
  1. Tessa Korchak
  2. Kenzie Kopchick
  3. Harmony Fike
  4. Kaylie Rooke
  5. Luke Cussins
  6. Lauren Geraci
  7. Kendra Carroll
  8. Olivia Thompson
  9. Shelby Nelson
  10. Corbin Micale
  11. Taylor Andrews
  12. Christina Micale
  13. Ashleigh Styen
  14. Ryan Parrett
  15. Aletta Summers
  16. Cameron Whisner
  17. Londan Werts
  18. Jayleigh Cochran
  19. Cheyenna Swartz
  20. Haleigh Tebay
  21. Aurora Bauer
  22. Megan Clow
  23. Ethan Adkins
  24. Angel Toth
  25. Thomas Rossey
  • Presidential Education Gold Award:
    • 12thTaylor Andrews, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak
    • 11thCorbin Micale
    • 10th: Shelby Nelson
    • 9th: Harmony Fike, Kenzie Kopchick, Olivia Thompson
    • 8th: Kendra Carroll, Kaylie Rooke
    • 7thLauren Geraci, Christina Micale, Aletta Summers
  • Presidential Education Silver Award:
    • 12th: Tyler Bowen, Joshua Claypoole, Brandon Healy, Timothy Rossey, Cheyenna Swartz, Londan Werts, Cameron Whisner
    • 11th: Dominic Drake, Desasray Fox, Eoghan Montgomery, Tessa Rodgers, Jonathan Traugott
    • 10th:  Xandria Burchfield, Cameron Marzzarella, Ryan Parrett
    • 9th: Megan Clow, Ashleigh Styen
    • 8thTaylor Oliver
    • 7thJayleigh Cochran, Jacob Healy, Logan Melego, Kira Stinner, Peighton Trout
  •  Student Council Awards:
    • President: Taylor Andrews
    • Vice President: Tessa Korchak
    • Secretary/Treasurer: Desaray Fox
    • Representatives:
      • 12thLuke Cussins, Franklin Meals, Kasidy Robinson, Cheyenna Swartz
      • 11thDavid McCullough, Tessa Rodgers, Catherine Rossey, Jonathan Traugott
      • 10thEliana Beatty, Shaylee Carbaugh, Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett
      • 9thMegan Clow, Kenzie Kopchick, Thomas Rossey, Olivia Thompson
      • 8thJacob Cotherman, Taylor Oliver, Kendra Carroll, Matthew Zeigler
      • 7thJacob Healy, Logan Melego, Christina Micale, Aletta Summers

