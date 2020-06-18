Forest Area Schools Announce 2019-2020 Awards
Thursday, June 18, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
FOREST CO., Pa. – East and West Forest Area High Schools have announced the 2020 award winners.
West Forest:
- Valedictorian: Jennifer Lander
- Salutatorian: Noah Burke
- Salutatorian: Telford Kunselman III
- National Honor Society:
- Anna Culver
- Nicola Gigliotti
- Julian Gillenwater
- Kathryn Johnston
- Maylynn Mlakar
- Hunter Turba
- Jessica Wagner
- Penny Wagner
- Logan Carll
- Darcie Maul
- American Red Cross Scholarship: Belle Ralston
- Titusville Moose #84 Scholarship: Morgan Miller
- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334: Belle Ralston
- Lions Club Academic Scholarship: Jennifer Lander
- Lions Club Vocational Scholarship: Noah Burke
- Haller’s Scholarship: Destiny Ginnery
- The Hills in the Forest Scholarship: Kathryn Johnston
- Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship: Morgan Miller
- Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology: Maylynn Mlakar
- Bausch and Lomb Science Award: Hunter Turba
- Frederick Douglass and Susan B Anthony Humanities and Social Science Award: Jessica Wagner
- George Eastman Young Leader Award: Penny Wagner
- DAR Good Citizen Award: Daniel Schwab
- Drama Club Awards:
- Best Actor: Logan Niederriter
- Best Supporting Actor: Jeff Bayle
- Best Actress: Aaliyah Sumosky
- Best Supporting Actress: Nautica Sharp
- Sportsperson of the Year: Allen Johnston & Jennifer Lander
- Athletes of the Year: Noah Burke & Jessica Wagner
- Sports Boosters Scholarships: Noah Burke & Morgan Miller
- Soccer Scholarship: Noah Burke
- Presidential Excellence Silver Awards:
7th Grade:
- Jaydon Smith
- Kaylyn Beichner
- Kiley Oliver
8th Grade:
- Amber Guzzi
- Hailey Greenlee
9th Grade:
- Antonio Martinez
10th Grade:
- Aaliyah Sumosky
- Allen Johnston
11th Grade:
- Brett Banks
- Elliott Eisenman
- Penny Wagner
- Sabastian Campbell
- Sabrina Meeks
12th Grade:
- Chelsey Johnson
- Destiny Ginnery
- Jacob Flick
- Mitchell McWilliams
- Morgan Miller
- Nicola Gigliotti
- Selina Martinez
- Thomas Fleming Jr.
- Presidential Excellence Gold Awards:
7th Grade:
- Amara Adkins
- Colter Bayle
- Dillon Isovitsch
- Harley Ellenberger
- Zachary Carll
8th Grade:
- Faith Dietrich
- Izabelle Flick
- Jessica Culver
- Jordon Kostenbauder
- Katie Salsgiver
- Tori Brown
9th Grade:
- Jeffrey Bayle III
- Logan Niederriter
10th Grade:
- Darcie Maul
- Logan Carll
11th Grade:
- Anna Culver
- Hunter Turba
- Jessica Wagner
- Maylynn Mlakar
12th Grade:
- Belle Ralston
- Jennifer Lander
- Julian Gillenwater
- Kathryn Johnston
- Noah Burke
- Telford Kunselman III
- College Credits Earned:
- Kathryn Johnston
- Anna Culver
- Hunter Turba
- Jessica Wagner
- Penny Wagner
- Julian Gillenwater
- Destiny Ginnery
- Jennifer Lander
- Telford Kunselman III
- Morgan Miller
- Belle Ralston
- National Technology Honor Society: Penny Wagner & Dylan Saxton
- List of Excellence Award Vo-Tech: Brett Banks
- Russell M. Smith Scholarship: Belle Ralston & Morgan Miller
East Forest
- Valedictorian: Tessa Korchak
- Salutatorian: Luke Cussins
- Lions Club Scholarship:Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins
- English Award:Tessa Korchak
- Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship:Tessa Korchak
- Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship: Luke Cussins
- William E. Snyder Scholarship:Tessa Korchak
- Veteran’s Club Scholarship: Taylor Andrews
- Alumni Scholarship: Taylor Andrews, Tyler Bowen, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak, Cheyenna Swartz
- Veteran’s Club Military Recognition: Jonathan Higgins
- National Guard Military Recognition Award: Jonathan Higgins
- Military Service Recognition Award Blue Star Mothers: Jonathan Higgins
- Sports Booster Scholarship Awards: Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak
- Xerox Award for Technology:Dominic Drake
- KSAC Scholar Athletic Scholarship: Tessa Korchak, Luke Cussins
- Soccer Scholarship: Luke Cussins
- Male Athlete of the Year Award: Cameron Whisner
- Female Athlete of the Year Award: Megan Clow
- Male Sportsmanship Award: Luke Cussins
- Female Sportsmanship Award: Taylor Andrews
- Lenna Chips Award: Luke Cussins
- DAR Good Citizenship Award: Taylor Andrews
- Sen. Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award: Tyler Bowen, Brandon Healy
- Rochester NY Susan B. Anthony/Frederick Douglas Humanities Award: Desaray Fox
- East Forest Faculty Scholarship: Taylor Andrews
- Bausch & Lomb Science Award: Corbin Micale
- Excellence in Chemistry Award: Desaray Fox
- 19thAmendment Essay Contest Award: Tessa Korchak
- Holy Redeemer Parish Scholarship: Tessa Korchak
- National School Choral Award: Taylor Andrews
- John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Tessa Korchak
- ACS Mini Relay for Life Awards: Taylor Andrews, Tyler Bowen, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak, Eoghan Montgomery, Taylor Oliver, Ryan Parrett, Daniel Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Jonathan Traugott, Londan Werts
- Top 25 Academic Students: (1-25)
- Tessa Korchak
- Kenzie Kopchick
- Harmony Fike
- Kaylie Rooke
- Luke Cussins
- Lauren Geraci
- Kendra Carroll
- Olivia Thompson
- Shelby Nelson
- Corbin Micale
- Taylor Andrews
- Christina Micale
- Ashleigh Styen
- Ryan Parrett
- Aletta Summers
- Cameron Whisner
- Londan Werts
- Jayleigh Cochran
- Cheyenna Swartz
- Haleigh Tebay
- Aurora Bauer
- Megan Clow
- Ethan Adkins
- Angel Toth
- Thomas Rossey
- Presidential Education Gold Award:
- 12th: Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak
- 11th: Corbin Micale
- 10th: Shelby Nelson
- 9th: Harmony Fike, Kenzie Kopchick, Olivia Thompson
- 8th: Kendra Carroll, Kaylie Rooke
- 7th: Lauren Geraci, Christina Micale, Aletta Summers
- Presidential Education Silver Award:
- 12th: Tyler Bowen, Joshua Claypoole, Brandon Healy, Timothy Rossey, Cheyenna Swartz, Londan Werts, Cameron Whisner
- 11th: Dominic Drake, Desasray Fox, Eoghan Montgomery, Tessa Rodgers, Jonathan Traugott
- 10th: Xandria Burchfield, Cameron Marzzarella, Ryan Parrett
- 9th: Megan Clow, Ashleigh Styen
- 8th: Taylor Oliver
- 7th: Jayleigh Cochran, Jacob Healy, Logan Melego, Kira Stinner, Peighton Trout
- Student Council Awards:
- President: Taylor Andrews
- Vice President: Tessa Korchak
- Secretary/Treasurer: Desaray Fox
- Representatives:
- 12th: Luke Cussins, Franklin Meals, Kasidy Robinson, Cheyenna Swartz
- 11th: David McCullough, Tessa Rodgers, Catherine Rossey, Jonathan Traugott
- 10th: Eliana Beatty, Shaylee Carbaugh, Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett
- 9th: Megan Clow, Kenzie Kopchick, Thomas Rossey, Olivia Thompson
- 8th: Jacob Cotherman, Taylor Oliver, Kendra Carroll, Matthew Zeigler
- 7th: Jacob Healy, Logan Melego, Christina Micale, Aletta Summers
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.