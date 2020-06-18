Forest Area Schools Announce 2019-2020 Awards

FOREST CO., Pa. – East and West Forest Area High Schools have announced the 2020 award winners.

West Forest:

Valedictorian: Jennifer Lander

Jennifer Lander Salutatorian: Noah Burke

Noah Burke Salutatorian: Telford Kunselman III

Telford Kunselman III National Honor Society: Anna Culver Nicola Gigliotti Julian Gillenwater Kathryn Johnston Maylynn Mlakar Hunter Turba Jessica Wagner Penny Wagner Logan Carll Darcie Maul

American Red Cross Scholarship: Belle Ralston

Belle Ralston Titusville Moose #84 Scholarship: Morgan Miller

Morgan Miller American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334: Belle Ralston

Belle Ralston Lions Club Academic Scholarship: Jennifer Lander

Jennifer Lander Lions Club Vocational Scholarship: Noah Burke

Noah Burke Haller’s Scholarship: Destiny Ginnery

Destiny Ginnery The Hills in the Forest Scholarship: Kathryn Johnston

Kathryn Johnston Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship: Morgan Miller

Morgan Miller Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology: Maylynn Mlakar

Maylynn Mlakar Bausch and Lomb Science Award: Hunter Turba

Hunter Turba Frederick Douglass and Susan B Anthony Humanities and Social Science Award: Jessica Wagner

Jessica Wagner George Eastman Young Leader Award: Penny Wagner

Penny Wagner DAR Good Citizen Award: Daniel Schwab

Daniel Schwab Drama Club Awards: Best Actor: Logan Niederriter Best Supporting Actor: Jeff Bayle Best Actress: Aaliyah Sumosky Best Supporting Actress: Nautica Sharp

Sportsperson of the Year: Allen Johnston & Jennifer Lander

Allen Johnston & Jennifer Lander Athletes of the Year: Noah Burke & Jessica Wagner

Noah Burke & Jessica Wagner Sports Boosters Scholarships: Noah Burke & Morgan Miller

Noah Burke & Morgan Miller Soccer Scholarship: Noah Burke

Presidential Excellence Silver Awards:

7th Grade:

Jaydon Smith

Kaylyn Beichner

Kiley Oliver

8th Grade:

Amber Guzzi

Hailey Greenlee

9th Grade:

Antonio Martinez

10th Grade:

Aaliyah Sumosky

Allen Johnston

11th Grade:

Brett Banks

Elliott Eisenman

Penny Wagner

Sabastian Campbell

Sabrina Meeks

12th Grade:

Chelsey Johnson

Destiny Ginnery

Jacob Flick

Mitchell McWilliams

Morgan Miller

Nicola Gigliotti

Selina Martinez

Thomas Fleming Jr.

Presidential Excellence Gold Awards:

7th Grade:

Amara Adkins

Colter Bayle

Dillon Isovitsch

Harley Ellenberger

Zachary Carll

8th Grade:

Faith Dietrich

Izabelle Flick

Jessica Culver

Jordon Kostenbauder

Katie Salsgiver

Tori Brown

9th Grade:

Jeffrey Bayle III

Logan Niederriter

10th Grade:

Darcie Maul

Logan Carll

11th Grade:

Anna Culver

Hunter Turba

Jessica Wagner

Maylynn Mlakar

12th Grade:

Belle Ralston

Jennifer Lander

Julian Gillenwater

Kathryn Johnston

Noah Burke

Telford Kunselman III

College Credits Earned: Kathryn Johnston Anna Culver Hunter Turba Jessica Wagner Penny Wagner Julian Gillenwater Destiny Ginnery Jennifer Lander Telford Kunselman III Morgan Miller Belle Ralston

National Technology Honor Society: Penny Wagner & Dylan Saxton

Penny Wagner & Dylan Saxton List of Excellence Award Vo-Tech: Brett Banks

Brett Banks Russell M. Smith Scholarship: Belle Ralston & Morgan Miller

East Forest

Valedictorian: Tessa Korchak

Tessa Korchak Salutatorian: Luke Cussins

Luke Cussins Lions Club Scholarship: Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins

Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins English Award: Tessa Korchak

Tessa Korchak Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship: Tessa Korchak

Tessa Korchak Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship: Luke Cussins

Luke Cussins William E. Snyder Scholarship: Tessa Korchak

Tessa Korchak Veteran’s Club Scholarship: Taylor Andrews

Taylor Andrews Alumni Scholarship: Taylor Andrews, Tyler Bowen, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak, Cheyenna Swartz

Taylor Andrews, Tyler Bowen, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak, Cheyenna Swartz Veteran’s Club Military Recognition: Jonathan Higgins

Jonathan Higgins National Guard Military Recognition Award: Jonathan Higgins

Jonathan Higgins Military Service Recognition Award Blue Star Mothers: Jonathan Higgins

Jonathan Higgins Sports Booster Scholarship Awards: Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak

Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak Xerox Award for Technology: Dominic Drake

Dominic Drake KSAC Scholar Athletic Scholarship: Tessa Korchak, Luke Cussins

Tessa Korchak, Luke Cussins Soccer Scholarship: Luke Cussins

Luke Cussins Male Athlete of the Year Award: Cameron Whisner

Cameron Whisner Female Athlete of the Year Award: Megan Clow

Megan Clow Male Sportsmanship Award: Luke Cussins

Luke Cussins Female Sportsmanship Award: Taylor Andrews

Taylor Andrews Lenna Chips Award: Luke Cussins

Luke Cussins DAR Good Citizenship Award: Taylor Andrews

Taylor Andrews Sen. Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award : Tyler Bowen, Brandon Healy

: Tyler Bowen, Brandon Healy Rochester NY Susan B. Anthony/Frederick Douglas Humanities Award : Desaray Fox

: Desaray Fox East Forest Faculty Scholarship: Taylor Andrews

Taylor Andrews Bausch & Lomb Science Award: Corbin Micale

Corbin Micale Excellence in Chemistry Award: Desaray Fox

Desaray Fox 19 th Amendment Essay Contest Award: Tessa Korchak

Tessa Korchak Holy Redeemer Parish Scholarship: Tessa Korchak

Tessa Korchak National School Choral Award: Taylor Andrews

Taylor Andrews John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Tessa Korchak

Tessa Korchak ACS Mini Relay for Life Awards: Taylor Andrews, Tyler Bowen, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak, Eoghan Montgomery, Taylor Oliver, Ryan Parrett, Daniel Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Jonathan Traugott, Londan Werts

Taylor Andrews, Tyler Bowen, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak, Eoghan Montgomery, Taylor Oliver, Ryan Parrett, Daniel Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Jonathan Traugott, Londan Werts Top 25 Academic Students: (1-25)

Tessa Korchak Kenzie Kopchick Harmony Fike Kaylie Rooke Luke Cussins Lauren Geraci Kendra Carroll Olivia Thompson Shelby Nelson Corbin Micale Taylor Andrews Christina Micale Ashleigh Styen Ryan Parrett Aletta Summers Cameron Whisner Londan Werts Jayleigh Cochran Cheyenna Swartz Haleigh Tebay Aurora Bauer Megan Clow Ethan Adkins Angel Toth Thomas Rossey

Presidential Education Gold Award : 12 th : Taylor Andrews, Luke Cussins, Tessa Korchak 11 th : Corbin Micale 10 th : Shelby Nelson 9 th : Harmony Fike, Kenzie Kopchick, Olivia Thompson 8 th : Kendra Carroll, Kaylie Rooke 7 th : Lauren Geraci, Christina Micale, Aletta Summers

: Presidential Education Silver Award: 12 th : Tyler Bowen, Joshua Claypoole, Brandon Healy, Timothy Rossey, Cheyenna Swartz, Londan Werts, Cameron Whisner 11 th : Dominic Drake, Desasray Fox, Eoghan Montgomery, Tessa Rodgers, Jonathan Traugott 10 th: Xandria Burchfield, Cameron Marzzarella, Ryan Parrett 9 th : Megan Clow, Ashleigh Styen 8 th : Taylor Oliver 7 th : Jayleigh Cochran, Jacob Healy, Logan Melego, Kira Stinner, Peighton Trout

Student Council Awards: President: Taylor Andrews Vice President: Tessa Korchak Secretary/Treasurer: Desaray Fox Representatives: 12 th : Luke Cussins, Franklin Meals, Kasidy Robinson, Cheyenna Swartz 11 th : David McCullough, Tessa Rodgers, Catherine Rossey, Jonathan Traugott 10 th : Eliana Beatty, Shaylee Carbaugh, Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett 9 th : Megan Clow, Kenzie Kopchick, Thomas Rossey, Olivia Thompson 8 th : Jacob Cotherman, Taylor Oliver, Kendra Carroll, Matthew Zeigler 7 th : Jacob Healy, Logan Melego, Christina Micale, Aletta Summers



