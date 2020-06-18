Keystone Grad Brandon Rapp Named Hempfield Athletic Director

LANDVILE, Pa (EYT) – Clarion County native Brandon Rapp was hired last week by Hempfield Area School District to serve as its new athletic director.

Rapp, 34, spent the past seven years leading the athletic department at Norwin.

Prior to his tenure at Norwin, Rapp served as the athletic director at Derry for three years.

Rapp, a 2004 graduate of Keystone, started his coaching career in 2006 as an assistant coach at his alma mater under Jason Nellis before moving onto Redbank Valley where he was the head football coach at Redbank Valley in 2008 and 2009.

He is a 2008 graduate of Slippery Rock University.

Rapp was one of 66 applicants for the Hempfield position that opened when Greg Meisner resigned on April 3 after serving for 15 years.

He was approved and appointed as athletic director immediately upon release from his current contract position at Norwin.

Hempfield School District is a suburban community situated five miles west of the city of Lancaster and approximately 30 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.