Michael Douglas Brown, 21, of Georgetown, FL, passed away unexpectedly due to an ATV accident.

Born on May 28, 1999 in Jacksonville, FL to Misty Sullivan and Jason Brown.

Michael loved skateboarding, mountain climbing, and going to the beach. He enjoyed many adventures traveling back and forth from Colorado jamming to music.

Michael is survived by his mother and father. 4 brothers: Gage, Shane, Ethan, and Bryce. His two children: Jake and Ella. His fiancée, Sam Gillen, and her son Jayce. He is also survived by his Grandfather, Robert Hensel.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.