Pa. COVID-19 Case Total Tops 80,000, Death Toll Reaches 6,361

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 18, that there are 418 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,236.

There are 6,361 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 42 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 543,832 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 18, ​76% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/18/20 – 418

6/17/20 – 335

6/16/20 – 362

6/15/20 – 323

6/14/20 – 336

6/13/20 – 463

6/12/20 – 686

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 68 0 68 5 Butler 263 0 263 13 Clarion 31 0 31 2 Clearfield 57 4 61 0 Crawford 35 0 35 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 95 2 97 5 Jefferson 19 1 20 1 McKean 13 0 13 1 Mercer 117 1 118 6 Venango 17 0 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date