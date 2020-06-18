 

Featured Local Event

Pa. COVID-19 Case Total Tops 80,000, Death Toll Reaches 6,361

Thursday, June 18, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 18, that there are 418 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,236.

There are 6,361 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 42 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 543,832 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 18, ​76% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/18/20 – 418
6/17/20 – 335
6/16/20 – 362
6/15/20 – 323
6/14/20 – 336
6/13/20 – 463
6/12/20 – 686

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 68 0 68 5
Butler 263 0 263 13
Clarion 31 0 31 2
Clearfield 57 4 61 0
Crawford 35 0 35 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 95 2 97 5
Jefferson 19 1 20 1
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 117 1 118 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 304 4298
Allegheny 2122 44122
Armstrong 68 1715
Beaver 616 5067
Bedford 61 1137
Berks 4359 16165
Blair 55 4572
Bradford 49 2810
Bucks 5498 28645
Butler 263 4994
Cambria 61 5972
Cameron 2 165
Carbon 262 3527
Centre 172 3286
Chester 3397 20745
Clarion 31 827
Clearfield 61 1713
Clinton 65 1148
Columbia 389 2158
Crawford 35 1446
Cumberland 758 8821
Dauphin 1708 14407
Delaware 6981 29423
Elk 6 435
Erie 497 8233
Fayette 100 4200
Forest 7 126
Franklin 855 7264
Fulton 17 338
Greene 30 1053
Huntingdon 239 1225
Indiana 97 1855
Jefferson 20 747
Juniata 109 555
Lackawanna 1611 8927
Lancaster 3867 22900
Lawrence 89 2025
Lebanon 1210 6875
Lehigh 3997 19859
Luzerne 2845 15488
Lycoming 172 3228
McKean 13 1196
Mercer 118 2386
Mifflin 61 1817
Monroe 1363 8678
Montgomery 8014 47046
Montour 68 3835
Northampton 3270 19140
Northumberland 252 2331
Perry 77 1154
Philadelphia 20276 84092
Pike 487 2673
Potter 13 231
Schuylkill 702 6667
Snyder 61 652
Somerset 42 2818
Sullivan 3 147
Susquehanna 173 1370
Tioga 20 909
Union 83 1758
Venango 17 873
Warren 5 583
Washington 158 6206
Wayne 128 1725
Westmoreland 502 13435
Wyoming 36 843
York 1209 18771

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 6% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,850 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,986 cases among employees, for a total of 19,836 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,332 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,092 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


