Police Seeking Information on Furnace Stolen in Ringgold Township

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident in which a furnace was allegedly taken from a residence without the owner’s permission.

Punxsutawney-based State Police received a call around 12:22 p.m. on June 10 regarding a furnace that was taken from a known 58-year-old Timblin man’s residence on Reed Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, by a known individual.

Police say the known individual previously resided in the residence and took the furnace on Memorial Day (May 25) without permission from the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

