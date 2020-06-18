A Special Delivery…Breslyn Lucille Rupp.

Clark and Breanna Rupp, of Fairmount City, welcomed their third child on Tuesday, May 5, at 12:57 p.m. at Clarion Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

Breslyn was welcomed home by her big brother, Landon, 10, and big sister, Brielle, 7.

Her maternal grandparents are Jeff and Tina Hornberger, of New Bethlehem. Her paternal grandparents are Marlin and Lucy Rupp, of Hawthorn.

