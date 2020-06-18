SPONSORED: Get Tasty Father’s Day Gifts at Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse
SENECA, Pa. – Looking for a gift for Dad this Father’s Day? How about a smoked meat and cheese assortment or gift card for Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse?
Stiller’s Smokehouse offers a wide variety of smoked meats including bologna, beef sticks, jerky, smoked sausage, smoked cheese. smoked kolbasi, bacon.
They also offer sides of green beans; calico beans; red potatoes; mashed potatoes; macaroni salad; spaghetti salad; coleslaw; pasta salad: and a community favorite smoked Mac ‘n cheese.
Stiller’s also caters for those looking for some great food for their graduation parties and summer get-togethers.
The business, located at 3190 State Rt. 257 in Seneca, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.
