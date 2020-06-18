 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Get Tasty Father’s Day Gifts at Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse

Thursday, June 18, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

stillers-meat-and-cheeseSENECA, Pa. – Looking for a gift for Dad this Father’s Day? How about a smoked meat and cheese assortment or gift card for Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse?

Stiller’s Smokehouse offers a wide variety of smoked meats including bologna, beef sticks, jerky, smoked sausage, smoked cheese. smoked kolbasi, bacon.

They also offer sides of green beans; calico beans; red potatoes; mashed potatoes; macaroni salad; spaghetti salad; coleslaw; pasta salad: and a community favorite smoked Mac ‘n cheese.

Stiller’s also caters for those looking for some great food for their graduation parties and summer get-togethers.

stillers-gift-card

The business, located at 3190 State Rt. 257 in Seneca, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.

71892915_580993495972478_7821001017834602496_o


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.