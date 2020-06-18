 

State Police Calls: PFA Violation, Harassment

Thursday, June 18, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

PFA Violation in Farmington Township

On June 17, a known 54-year-old Vowinckel woman entered the Marienville-based State Police barracks to report a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order violation that occurred between June 8 and June 10 at a location on Fulmer Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation it was determined that 42-year-old Brian Desjardin, of Vowinckel, violated a PFA order.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Harassment in Jenks Township

Around 1:00 a.m. on June 13, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the parking lot of Ray’s Hot Spot on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident involved a 26-year-old Marienville man, a 65-year-old Marienville man, and a 41-year-old Leeper woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.


