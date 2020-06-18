State Police Calls: PFA Violation, Harassment

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

PFA Violation in Farmington Township

On June 17, a known 54-year-old Vowinckel woman entered the Marienville-based State Police barracks to report a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order violation that occurred between June 8 and June 10 at a location on Fulmer Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation it was determined that 42-year-old Brian Desjardin, of Vowinckel, violated a PFA order.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Harassment in Jenks Township

Around 1:00 a.m. on June 13, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the parking lot of Ray’s Hot Spot on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident involved a 26-year-old Marienville man, a 65-year-old Marienville man, and a 41-year-old Leeper woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.