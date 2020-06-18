Terry Lee Wentling, my husband, my best friend and my soulmate left this earth on June 16, 2020.

He leaves behind many friends and family who will think of him with love and laughter in their hearts. He was a good and generous man.

Terry was born in Oil City on October 29, 1954 to the late Hazel Ralph and the late Gerald Wentling.

He was an electrician by trade and spent his life helping others to solve those tricky electrical problems. Terry worked for many years as an electrician at Joy Manufacturing wiring miners, from where he retired.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Becky (Baker), whom he married on January 17, 1981, and they would have celebrated 40 years of marriage this coming January. Also surviving is his favorite mother-in-law, Ruth Baker, his best friend and brother Jeff Wentling and wife Dixie, his beautiful sister, Karan Young and husband Ron, his sister-in-law Rhonda MacPherson and husband Ron, his best friend Nate Pennington and wife Chloe and their son Joel, plus many special nieces, nephews and cousins and many loving close friends.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by two nieces, Katie Young and Kristy Young, and his father-in-law, Lee Baker.

Terry loved life and lived it to the fullest. He dearly loved spending time on the Allegheny with his boating and camping buddies, riding in the wind with his motorcycle group, and flying planes with the many pilots at Venango Airport.

Terry’s wishes were for no viewing or visitation, but instead to always think of him with a smile and a laugh. There will be a graveside memorial and celebration of life planned for a later time.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Terry’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

