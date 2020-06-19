A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

