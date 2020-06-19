Allegheny National Forest Offers Virtual Services
WARREN, Pa. — While Allegheny National Forest offices remain closed to the public, they continue to implement a phased transition back to in-person public services at their offices. In the interim, they are continuing virtual customer service options to the public, including permits.
The following permits can be requested by mail or phone at any of the three offices:
ATV/UTV Annual Permits
By Mail:
Print and complete the Allegheny National Forest ATV and OHM Email Permit Application and mail it with a $35 check or money order payable, mail proof of registration, and insurance to the USDA Forest Service
Mail to:
Bradford Ranger District
29 Forest Service Drive
Bradford, PA 16701
-or-
Supervisor’s Office
4 Farm Colony Drive
Warren, PA 16365
By e-mail:
· Complete the permit application.
· Attach and e-mail the completed permit application to SM.FS.ALNFPermits@usda.gov.
· Applicants will be contacted by a USDA Forest Service customer service representative by telephone to obtain credit card payment the next business day after receiving the application. For security purposes the customer service representative can verify all information off your application prior to providing payment information.
· Once the payment is processed, the permit will be mailed back the next business day.
To purchase ATV permits in person:
Allegheny National Forest offices currently remain closed to the public. See list below for vendors that are available for in-person permit purchases.
Other Passes and Permits
· Annual Day Use Pass (send a check for $55 and license plate information – state and plate number)
· Firewood Permits (print and fill out the application form found online at www.fs.usda.gov) and send check for the appropriate/corresponding price of your requested firewood permit with application to the Supervisors Office)
· Annual Senior Pass, Lifetime Senior Pass, and America the Beautiful can be purchased online at https://store.usgs.gov/pass. Please send a check written out to the USDA Forest Service for the appropriate/corresponding price of your preferred pass and a photocopy of your driver’s license for proof of age and residency to the Supervisors Office.
All checks or money orders must be filled out payable to the USDA Forest Service – no cash will be accepted.
Allegheny National Forest offices and addresses:
Marienville District Ranger Office
131 Smokey Lane
Marienville, PA 16239
814-927-6628
Bradford District Ranger Office
29 Forest Service Dr
Bradford, PA 16701
814-362-4613
Supervisors Office
4 Farm Colony Dr
Warren, PA 16365
814-723-5150
In person ATV Permit locations: Please contact each individual vendor for their hours of operations and safety and health requirements.
Appalachian Power Equipment
131 Maine Lane
Ridgway, PA 15853
Website: www.appalachianpowerequipment.com
Phone: 814-772-7179
Forest Lodge and Campground (By appointment only)
44078 State Route 66
Marienville, PA 16239
Website: www.theforestlodge.net
Phone: 814-927-8790
Leisure Time – Corry
729 E. Columbus Ave.
Corry, PA 16407
Website: www.leisuretimepowersports.com
Phone: 814-664-4606
Leisure Time – Bradford
46 Foster Brook Blvd.
Bradford, PA 16701
Website: www.leisuretimepowersports.com
Phone: 814-362-7426
Route 66 Sporting Goods
23066 State Route 66
Shippenville, PA 16254
Website: www.route66sportinggoods.com
Phone: 814-226-4055
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.