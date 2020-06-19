Allegheny National Forest Offers Virtual Services

WARREN, Pa. — While Allegheny National Forest offices remain closed to the public, they continue to implement a phased transition back to in-person public services at their offices. In the interim, they are continuing virtual customer service options to the public, including permits.

The following permits can be requested by mail or phone at any of the three offices:

ATV/UTV Annual Permits

By Mail:

Print and complete the Allegheny National Forest ATV and OHM Email Permit Application and mail it with a $35 check or money order payable, mail proof of registration, and insurance to the USDA Forest Service

Mail to:

Bradford Ranger District

29 Forest Service Drive

Bradford, PA 16701

-or-

Supervisor’s Office

4 Farm Colony Drive

Warren, PA 16365

By e-mail:

· Complete the permit application.

· Attach and e-mail the completed permit application to SM.FS.ALNFPermits@usda.gov.

· Applicants will be contacted by a USDA Forest Service customer service representative by telephone to obtain credit card payment the next business day after receiving the application. For security purposes the customer service representative can verify all information off your application prior to providing payment information.

· Once the payment is processed, the permit will be mailed back the next business day.

To purchase ATV permits in person:

Allegheny National Forest offices currently remain closed to the public. See list below for vendors that are available for in-person permit purchases.

Other Passes and Permits

· Annual Day Use Pass (send a check for $55 and license plate information – state and plate number)

· Firewood Permits (print and fill out the application form found online at www.fs.usda.gov) and send check for the appropriate/corresponding price of your requested firewood permit with application to the Supervisors Office)

· Annual Senior Pass, Lifetime Senior Pass, and America the Beautiful can be purchased online at https://store.usgs.gov/pass. Please send a check written out to the USDA Forest Service for the appropriate/corresponding price of your preferred pass and a photocopy of your driver’s license for proof of age and residency to the Supervisors Office.

All checks or money orders must be filled out payable to the USDA Forest Service – no cash will be accepted.

Allegheny National Forest offices and addresses:

Marienville District Ranger Office

131 Smokey Lane

Marienville, PA 16239

814-927-6628

Bradford District Ranger Office

29 Forest Service Dr

Bradford, PA 16701

814-362-4613

Supervisors Office

4 Farm Colony Dr

Warren, PA 16365

814-723-5150

In person ATV Permit locations: Please contact each individual vendor for their hours of operations and safety and health requirements.

Appalachian Power Equipment

131 Maine Lane

Ridgway, PA 15853

Website: www.appalachianpowerequipment.com

Phone: 814-772-7179

Forest Lodge and Campground (By appointment only)

44078 State Route 66

Marienville, PA 16239

Website: www.theforestlodge.net

Phone: 814-927-8790

Leisure Time – Corry

729 E. Columbus Ave.

Corry, PA 16407

Website: www.leisuretimepowersports.com

Phone: 814-664-4606

Leisure Time – Bradford

46 Foster Brook Blvd.

Bradford, PA 16701

Website: www.leisuretimepowersports.com

Phone: 814-362-7426

Route 66 Sporting Goods

23066 State Route 66

Shippenville, PA 16254

Website: www.route66sportinggoods.com

Phone: 814-226-4055

