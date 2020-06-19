Area Woman Sentenced to Probation for Food Stamp Fraud

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was sentenced to probation in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday for food stamp fraud.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 31-year-old Deborah S. Wittig, of Bruin, Butler County, Pa., on Wednesday, June 17, to five years of probation on one first-degree misdemeanor count of Fraud Obtaining Foodstamps/Assistance.

Wittig was also ordered to pay $16,361.00 in restitution to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Wittig pleaded guilty to the above charge on May 20.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Fraud Obtain Foodstamps/Assistance, Felony 3 (two counts)

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of assistance fraud.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 5, 2019, a Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General investigation found that Deborah S. Wittig obtained $10,238.00 in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by knowingly and intentionally failing to report to the Department of Human Services (DHS) her husband’s income during a period of time from March 1, 2015, though June 2016, and from July 1, 2016, through April 30, 2018, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The charges were filed against Wittig through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, December 5.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.