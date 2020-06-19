Cases Move Forward Against Lucinda Parents Charged After Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable Living Conditions’

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The cases against a Lucinda couple charged after their children were found living in deplorable conditions moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate hearings for 28-year-old Hunter James Stumpner and 27-year-old Megan Renee Stumpner were held on Tuesday, June 16.

They each waived the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (three counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

They are both currently free on bail posted by a professional bondsman.

Details of the case:

Trooper Freeman, of the Clarion-based State Police, was requested on February 19 to help CYS at a residence located on State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:21 p.m., Trooper Freeman met Hunter Stumpner at the residence who noted Megan Stumpner was gone for the day and allowed Trooper Freeman to look around the residence.

Trooper Freeman found household debris scattered around the living room, including old food lying around the room. In the kitchen, he discovered empty boxes and cabinets, and Stumpner explained he was in the process of redoing the room, the complaint indicates.

The oven had no knobs on it and was “covered with garbage” and the sink was “full of debris.” The refrigerator had just a few items inside, including a large package of meat that had an expiration date of February 1, 2020. Trooper Freeman also discovered that part of the floor in the hallway to the rear of the residence was missing and soft, the complaint state.

According to the complaint, the utility room with the furnace, washer, and dryer was full of clothing, with dirty clothing piled approximately a foot high. The furnace had the cover removed that protected the wiring, and there were exposed wires hanging from it. Trooper Freeman observed the furnace kicked on and would run, but the blower would not run; he asked Stumpner about it. Stumpner started connecting wires and explained that he has to hook the blower up and plug it into a wall outlet for it to blow hot air.

There were several space heaters in the residence, and the temperature inside was just 63 degrees.

Trooper Freeman continued to the back of the residence, and the back bedroom had a curtain hanging on it with no heat inside. The bedroom was found to be “full of household debris to the point you could not walk into it.” The second bedroom had a door closed with a piece of drywall blocking it and was also full of household debris to the point you could not walk in it, according to the complaint.

The middle bedroom had two child-sized beds in it, but it is unknown where the two adults and third child sleep.

It was also discovered the bathroom had debris scattered around it with large spots of black mold on the ceiling and walls.

The complaint notes the entire residence was missing receptacle and switch covers and had exposed live wires.

The complaint states when asked what he feeds the children, Stumpner explained they eat peanut butter sandwiches and soup.

According to the complaint, there were also two large dogs living in the residence, and the entire residence smelled of dog with dog feces scattered around the outside of the residence.

The porch leading to the doorway was also covered with an old couch and debris with just a small walkway leading to the door.

The complaint notes CYS explained they removed the oldest known juvenile on November 9, 2018, January of 2018, and November 2, 2016. They removed the other two known juveniles in November 2, 2016, and November 9, 2018. All of the removals were for home conditions.

The defendants were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on Thursday, February 20.

Court documents indicate the following charges against Megan Stumpner, related to a another incident in Shippenville Borough, were also waived for court on Tuesday, June 16:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

The charges have also been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

