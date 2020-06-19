Clarion Area Leasing Chromebook Laptops for All Elementary Students With Title Grant Money

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board on Tuesday night approved three-year leases using Grant Title funds so that there is a Chrome laptop available for every elementary student.

The new Chromebooks could be used in the classroom and taken home to use for assignments. Chromebooks emphasize a connection to the Internet, but homework could also be loaded on to the computer if connections at home are not readily available.

Lease contracts were divided among the following three companies:

Computer Support of Clarion- $59,093.78 Annually (36 months – $177,281.34);

CS Technologies of Seneca- $57,900.72 Annually (36 months – $173,702.16); and

CDW-G – $63,989.04 Annually (36 months – $191,967.12).

Although the deployment of the hardware may present a challenge, Superintendent Joe Carrico feels making sure each student and their families have a link to the Internet will be even more of a challenge.

“We have surveyed some families, and while you might assume people have laptops or desktops,” said Carrico. “Wrong. It’s usually iPads or cell phones, and many people are using hot spots to connect. We have to create that platform where we can also send equipment home and adapt our style.”

People communicate digitally with their cell phones or iPads and maybe some units that aren’t as robust with their infrastructure, depending on their location.”

“You get into things like the cost per kid if they have three kids at home. A family might chew up all of their data just to have the kids on it. If we get the right platform, we can make sure the kids have access to the equipment that they need, and we can download the appropriate software. We can create an almost seamless situation.“

The focus now is on the elementary students, but high school is next.

“We’re starting with the elementary school through the lease. We’ve done an exhaustive inventory of technology, and we’re going to rotate so the stock that the district actually owns is being rotated to grades seven through 12. We’ll own the equipment, but that also has its own issues. The more it is used, the more we have to fix it, and we have to be careful in that process. Eventually, we may lease out the high school equipment.”

Hardware isn’t going to be the problem with educating students on a distance education basis if needed. The real problem is: Can they login and get the training they may need?

“We have to be very comfortable with being uncomfortable during this whole process. It could be three or four years until you have caught up, trained, developed, and all that for kids and families.”

Budget, tax rates approved

The Board gave final approval to the 2020-21 budget and maintained taxes at their current level.

The $14,162,058.00 general fund budget also includes a total estimated fund balance, revenues, and other financing sources available for the appropriation of $18,912,058.00. The complete budget can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/clar/Board.nsf/files/BQLGUY45915F/$file/20-21%20Final%20Budget.pdf

Real Estate Transfer – 1/2% for Clarion Borough, Monroe, Paint & Highland Townships

Tax Rates for 2020-2021 include:

Real Estate – 65.73 Mills (no increase)

Earned Income – 1% (1/2% collected by the school district)

Occupational Assessment – 25%

Per Capita – $5.00 under School Code

Per Capita – $5.00 under Act 511

LST – $52 – Clarion Borough, Monroe, Highland & Paint Townships

($5.00 collected by the district for Borough, Monroe & Paint Townships; $10.00 Highland Township under Act 511)

In other business the board approved:

Resignations: Noelle Frets – Paraprofessional – effective June 2, 2020 Jillian Lohner – Paraprofessional – effective June 2, 2020 Bonnie Brocious – Part-time Custodial – effective June 2, 2020 Marilee Phillips – Junior Class Advisor – June 2, 2020



Volunteer: Jessie Kelly – Volleyball Peak Instructor.

Jessie Kelly – Volleyball Peak Instructor. Leave Without Pay: Angela Magagnotti – up to 12 weeks of Maternity Leave approximately nine weeks without pay.

Angela Magagnotti – up to 12 weeks of Maternity Leave approximately nine weeks without pay. Carrico reported 220 students have signed up for fall sports: “We did an online site for sign up because nobody was in the building, and we anticipate quite a few more.”

Braxton White Career Center President reported: “We should be hiring a new director at our meeting next month. We’re also going to begin our subcommittee for a strategic plan over the career center, so we can start getting some consistency and planning that will be taking place before our regular meeting.

White, who also serves as the board’s legislative representative, added: “The big thing is that the governor did sign the bill to flat fund us for the entire year. Financially, we’re going to be okay next school year. I’m guessing much like everyone else, education is going to be really fighting for funding at the state level. In other words, the short-term looks good, and long-term is very sketchy.”

The Board approved the Guest Teacher Consortium with Riverview IU6 at a cost of $625.00 for 2020-2021.

