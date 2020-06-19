Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Banana Split Cupcakes

These cupcakes will be a hit at your next picnic!

Chocolate Banana Split Cupcakes

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour



1/2 cup sugar1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1 medium mashed banana1/2 cup butter, melted1/4 cup buttermilk1 egg, lightly beaten1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1/2 cup chopped walnuts2 – 1.55 oz. milk chocolate bars, broken into squares, divided

Frosting:

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons milk

12 maraschino cherries with stems

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.

~In another bowl, combine the banana, butter, buttermilk, egg, and vanilla. Add to the dry ingredients; stir just until combined. Fold in walnuts. Place one tablespoon of batter in each of 12 paper-lined muffin cups. Top each with one candy bar square. Fill cups two-thirds full with batter.

~Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes Ior until a toothpick inserted in the cupcake comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

~In a large bowl, combine the confectioners’ sugar, butter, vanilla, and enough milk to achieve a spreading consistency. Frost cupcakes.

~In a microwave, melt the remaining candy bar squares; drizzle over frosting. Top each cupcake with a cherry.

