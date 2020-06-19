Doris R. Hays, 95, of West Main Street, Clarion passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Hospice Care at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born July 9, 1924 in Limestone, daughter of the late Jay L. and Ada I. Carberry Collett.

Doris was a 1942 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School. After graduating high school she worked for 7 years at the Owens Illinois glass manufacturing plant in Clarion. Doris was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clarion.

Doris married William D. Hays on October 25, 1951, who preceded her in death on July 5, 2007. After marriage Doris settled into a life as a homemaker where she lovingly cared for her husband and family until her passing. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, was an accomplished seamstress, and took great pride in always keeping her home meticulously organized and clean.

She is survived by two sons: Timothy Hays and his wife Bobbi, of Inman, S.C. and Gregory Hays and his wife Carol of McConnellsburg: three grandchildren, Misty, Alicia, and Timothy Jr.; one step-grandson, Charles Barber; five great-grandchildren, Owen and Bennett Hays and Leo, Wes, and Jax Barber.

Doris is survived by two sisters: Bonnie Hoover of New Bethlehem and Margaret “Peg” Emrick of Elk City; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by sister: Lois Smith; brothers Robert Collett, Sr., George Collett, Victor Collett, and Staff Sergeant Jack Collett, who was killed in action on March 15, 1945.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa with the service to follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Deryl Larsen officiating.

Interment will be in Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Charitable Deeds, 260 High Point Road, Knox, PA 16232 or The First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Friends and family may send online condolences and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

