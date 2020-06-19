Featured Local Job: Service Coordinator II Positions for CYS

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for our Children & Youth Services Ongoing Unit.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $14.09/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and other retention bonuses.

Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($12.52/hr.) for applicants who do not meet the SC II qualifications.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. with no appointment necessary.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 06/26/20 at 4:00 p.m.. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

