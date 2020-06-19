John P. Madden, Jr., passed away following a short, tough battle with aggressive cancer on the morning of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born January 28, 1935, in Oil City, to John P. Madden, Sr., and Irene (Phillips) Madden.

John was a member of The Cooperstown Community Church of God.

He was an over-the-road truck driver for many years, and then was employed at PPG Industries in Meadville from where he retired. John enjoyed spending time with family, working out at the Y, ushering at his church, watching the stock market and traveling (his favorites were Ireland and Florida).

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Marjorie J. (Gustafson) Madden; a sister, Isabel Seprich, and by a brother, Robert (“Bob”) Madden.

He is survived by his children John P. Madden, III, (Marco) of Tampa, FL; Patricia Arnone of Johnstown; Timothy Madden of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Daniel Madden of South Daytona, FL; Kerry Madden (Tracie) of Franklin; and a stepdaughter, Kelli Sutton Davis (Jerry) of Titusville.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Josh Arnone (Sue) of Abbot, ME; Kaylee Madden of Grove City; Katelynn Madden of Leeper; Ryan Madden of Tavares, FL; Kiley Madden of Knox; and by a brother, Joseph Madden of Meadville.

No public calling hours will be observed.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 Saturday, June 20th, in The Cooperstown Community Church of God, 1651 State Route 427, Cooperstown, PA 16317, with Reverend Bob Newsome, officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: The Cooperstown Community Church of God, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

