Celebrating the life of Kyle (Culbertson) Skarada.

Kyle Skarada’s life story begins and ends in Clarion, PA, but has many chapters filled with fond memories of living life to the fullest with family, friends, church members, and children. She began her educational career attending Clarion-Limestone school and graduating with honors in 1969. Upon graduating, she traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to pursue a degree in fine art. She landed a successful career as an art director for a thriving company. Her exceptional artistic talents were recognized by many, and proved to be useful throughout her life as she designed logos for various churches and organizations. While living in Florida, Kyle enjoyed fishing, experiencing fine cuisine, perfecting her own culinary skills, and traveling.

There she met her husband Robert Skarada, and they were married on January 27, 1972. Given the value she has always placed on family, they chose to return to Clarion. Putting roots down, she built a home and a legacy. They raised two daughters.

Professionally, she served in Christian Education for over 30 years at several local churches, through which she has left a legacy of spiritual impact and life-giving ministry. She also recently helped to found and develop the Knox United Methodist church preschool program, where she taught through this year.

Because of her deep connection to nature and conviction for its protection, she co-founded PEACE (Protect Environment And Children Everywhere), a grass-roots organization that successfully prevented development of a hazardous waste incinerator in Clarion.

Her home has always been welcoming to all who entered. She loved hosting large gatherings. She was a cultivator of traditions, carrying on her grandmother’s peonies, history and stories, and family recipes to the next generations. She treasured the friendships she had with her many cousins, beginning with farm adventures in childhood and lasting life-long. Her source of joy has always been her family, and she has been their pillar of strength and the keystone to hold them together. She was the first one anyone called for help or hard work, but she also was responsible for nearly all of the fun. She had an eye for beauty, faith to move mountains, and a smile that lit up a room. Nothing could stop her when she had a plan. She was very creative and a wise problem-solver.

She loved the Lord and her family more than life itself. She will be missed greatly by her surviving family: husband Robert Skarada; daughters Carrie (Skarada) Allio and Megan (Skarada) Tompkins; sons-in-law Mark Allio and William Tompkins; grandchildren Asher Allio, Gage Allio, Henry Allio, Matthias Allio, Rowan Tompkins, and Cora Tompkins; mother Ethel (Port) Culbertson, and siblings Margaret Jane Culbertson, Mary Altman, and William “Cutty” Culbertson. She is preceded in death by her father William Culbertson.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. The family will hold a private memorial.

In lieu of flowers, those who’d like to commemorate Kyle can make a donation in her name to the charity of their choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.