 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

Over 500 New COVID-19 Cases Bring Statewide Total to 80,762

Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 19, that there are 526 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,762.

There are 6,399 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 556,456 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 18, ​77% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/19/20 – 526
6/18/20 – 418
6/17/20 – 335
6/16/20 – 362
6/15/20 – 323
6/14/20 – 336
6/13/20 – 463

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 68 1 69 6
Butler 263 0 263 13
Clarion 31 0 31 2
Clearfield 61 2 63 0
Crawford 35 3 38 0
Elk 6 2 8 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 97 1 98 5
Jefferson 20 0 20 1
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 118 0 118 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 309 4328
Allegheny 2139 45035
Armstrong 69 1730
Beaver 619 5190
Bedford 63 1166
Berks 4374 16361
Blair 56 4633
Bradford 49 2819
Bucks 5510 29370
Butler 263 5118
Cambria 62 6113
Cameron 2 167
Carbon 264 3596
Centre 176 3363
Chester 3437 21263
Clarion 31 845
Clearfield 63 1797
Clinton 67 1161
Columbia 390 2350
Crawford 38 1499
Cumberland 768 9090
Dauphin 1725 14789
Delaware 7003 30062
Elk 8 450
Erie 515 8515
Fayette 103 4270
Forest 7 140
Franklin 872 7314
Fulton 17 348
Greene 30 1073
Huntingdon 240 1250
Indiana 98 1881
Jefferson 20 760
Juniata 109 572
Lackawanna 1617 9126
Lancaster 3911 23374
Lawrence 90 2089
Lebanon 1226 6989
Lehigh 4024 20336
Luzerne 2850 15853
Lycoming 172 3345
McKean 13 1264
Mercer 118 2476
Mifflin 61 1857
Monroe 1366 8826
Montgomery 8046 48067
Montour 68 3903
Northampton 3284 19458
Northumberland 254 2447
Perry 79 1191
Philadelphia 20404 86414
Pike 487 2721
Potter 13 237
Schuylkill 702 6667
Snyder 61 712
Somerset 46 2946
Sullivan 3 149
Susquehanna 178 1419
Tioga 20 916
Union 84 1795
Venango 17 898
Warren 5 597
Washington 162 6368
Wayne 129 1894
Westmoreland 510 13751
Wyoming 36 864
York 1229 18988

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 6% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,895 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,012 cases among employees, for a total of 19,907 at 651 distinct facilities in 47 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,345 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,141 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.