Rimersburg Woman Accused of Theft of Blanket from Local Hotel

Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman is facing charges for reportedly stealing a duvet from a hotel in Monroe Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on June 12 filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sharon S. Rossiter.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Allison, PSP Clarion received a report around 1:01 p.m. on June 5, regarding the theft of a duvet from a hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

It was reported that Sharon S. Rossiter was a guest at the hotel from June 4 to June 5, and upon leaving the room around 11:30 a.m. on June 5, a duvet, valued at $40.00, was discovered to be missing from the room she occupied, the complaint states.

During the course of Rossiter’s stay at the hotel, it was reported that she repeatedly used foul language and yelled loudly at hospital staff in a public place multiple times, according to the complaint.

The following charges against Rossiter were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2
– Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on June 29, with Judge Schill presiding.


