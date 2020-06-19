Say What?!: Metal Detector Hobbyist Finds ‘Star Wars’ Actor’s Lost Wedding Ring

FRINTON, England – A metal detector hobbyist came to the rescue when a Star Wars actor swimming at a British beach lost his wedding ring.

Rufus Wright, whose screen credits include Star Wars: Rogue One and the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, said he was swimming in Frinton, England, earlier this month when his gold wedding band slipped off his finger.

