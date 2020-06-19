A Special Delivery…Makenna Nicole Murphy
Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
A Special Delivery…Makenna Nicole Murphy.
Parents Marley Walters and Tyler Murphy, of Shippenville, welcomed home Makenna Nicole Murphy.
Makenna was born on February 6, 2020, at 3:15 p.m. at Clarion Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Andrew Walters and Beth Boal, of Oil City, are the maternal grandparents. Jim and Terri Murphy, of Rimersburg, are the paternal grandparents.
Regis and Pat Walters, of Clarion, are the maternal great-grandparents. Fred Ferris, of Rimersburg, and the late Gloria Ferris are the paternal great-grandparents.
To submit a birth announcement, email news@exploreclarion.com.
Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.