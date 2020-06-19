 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Is Hosting a Summer Solstice Soiree With Special Guests ‘Pipe Dreams’

Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-pipe-dreamsRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Saturday, June 20, to kick off summer!

“Pipe Dreams” will help celebrate the Summer Solstice with songs from the 60’s!

Due to social distancing space is limited and reservations are required.

$25.00/person

Includes entertainment & BBQ

BBQ includes:

  • Hot “off-the-grill” Hot Dogs
  • Hot “off-the-grill” Hamburgers & Cheeseburgers
  • Grilled Cajun Tilapia
  • Greens Salad
  • Macaroni Salad
  • Cole Slaw
  • Baked Beans
  • Watermelon
  • Cookies

Saturday, June 20th

Porch opens at 6:00 p.m.
“Pipe Dreams” starts at 7:00 p.m.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED!
Call 814-676-8133, option #3 – leave a message or wanangocountryclubevents@gmail.com
Groups of 4 to 8 only

This event is open to the public.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Wanango Country Club 1

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.


