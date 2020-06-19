SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Is Hosting a Summer Solstice Soiree With Special Guests ‘Pipe Dreams’
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Saturday, June 20, to kick off summer!
“Pipe Dreams” will help celebrate the Summer Solstice with songs from the 60’s!
Due to social distancing space is limited and reservations are required.
$25.00/person
Includes entertainment & BBQ
BBQ includes:
- Hot “off-the-grill” Hot Dogs
- Hot “off-the-grill” Hamburgers & Cheeseburgers
- Grilled Cajun Tilapia
- Greens Salad
- Macaroni Salad
- Cole Slaw
- Baked Beans
- Watermelon
- Cookies
Saturday, June 20th
Porch opens at 6:00 p.m.
“Pipe Dreams” starts at 7:00 p.m.
RESERVATIONS REQUIRED!
Call 814-676-8133, option #3 – leave a message or wanangocountryclubevents@gmail.com
Groups of 4 to 8 only
This event is open to the public.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
